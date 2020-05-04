Allegation against Gov Ishaku: Taraba group cautions against malicious reportage

Kindly Share This Story:

Threatens legal action

By Victor Ajihromanus

Taraba State-based pressure group, Taraba Interest Group, TIG, has described the allegation of amorous relationship against Governor Darius Ishaku as irresponsible and malicious.

Reacting to the claim by some online platforms that the wife of the late state lawmaker, Hon. Hosea Ibi, is allegedly pregnant for the governor, the group vowed to take action against whoever is behind the publication.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Publicity Secretary of the body, Comrade Yohana Silas, described the publications by the platforms as the height of irresponsibility.

He added that no serious medium would provide itself as a platform for peddling rumours and tarnishing the image of individuals.

The statement reads:”The Taraba Interest Group, a body, committed to the progress of Taraba State, was taken aback by reports on some online platforms, smearing the name of our dear governor, Darius Ishaku.

“The author(s) of the malicious claim, accused the governor of having an amorous relationship with the wife of a former lawmaker. They claimed the widow is currently pregnant for our governor.

“Given that the report lacks truth and credibility, we would have ordinarily ignored it. But since the age-long axiom that silence is consent, remains what it is, we elected to dismiss whatever have put out to the public with the sole aim of rubbishing the image of our governor. Those behind the report need to be reminded that Governor Ishaku is known for being a responsible and God-fearing leader, who has no history of inappropriate behaviours.

“His records are there for anyone to scrutinise. Friends, associates and followers, who should know better about him are living testimonies to his unblemished character and person. The values and ethos our governor subscribe to, are those of excellence and morality.

“The brinkmanship that characterises our political firmament is not lost on us. But even with that, what does whoever that is behind the devilish report intend to achieve? How could platforms that should be the purveyors of truth and justice become vehicles for spreading rumours? Going through the story, the allegation easily falls flat in the face of logic.

This explains why it should be disregarded in its entirety and taken as one of those sponsored reports aimed at achieving sinister results. At this juncture, we have to state that His Excellency only paid a condolence visit to the community of the late lawmaker when he died as expected of any reasonable leader. Only a leader without the fear of God would not condole with the family of a deceased team member, who had contributed to the success of his administration.

Instead of engaging in needless mudslinging, we are advising mischief makers to join hands with the governor in the task of building Taraba, especially in this period of coronavirus pandemic.

However, if the platforms that published the malicious allegation, and their faceless sponsor(s) fail to apologise and retract the report, we would have no option but to seek redress.”

Vanguard recalls that in the report, Governor Ishaku was rumoured to have been into an amorous relationship with the wife of the late Hosea Ibi, who represented Takum 1 at the Taraba State House of Assembly.

He was kidnapped and killed in 2016.

The report claimed that Governor Ishaku had rehabilitated the road that links the woman’s village, Ticwo, to Takum his residential Council.

