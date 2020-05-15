Akwa Ibom federal lawmaker urges funding for COVID-19 research

Kindly Share This Story:

…..As UNIUYO Alumni donates N5m research grant to PSN

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Lawmaker representing Etinan/ Nsit Ibom /Nsit Ibom federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable, Onofiok and the National President University of Uyo Alumni, Honourable Onofiok Luke has stressed the need for Nigeria to encourage researcher work on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Luke spoke on Friday during the occasion of the presentation of the sum of N5m research grant by the University of Uyo Alumni (UNIUYO) to the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, (PSN), Akwa Ibom State chapter at the town campus of the institution.

He stressed that given the unexpected difficulties occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country must look within her own circumstances and come out with homegrown solutions to the global health challenge.

He, therefore, called on federal and state governments, corporate organisations as well as good-spirited Nigerian citizens to contribute funding to carry out research on COVID-19.

“The entire world is facing unexpected difficulties occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. This calls for all hands to be on deck both for preventive and curative purposes.

“In line with our Nation’s promise to run a research-driven administration, we have come here today with the consent of the National Executive Council Uniuyo Alumni to formally encourage our Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria to commence research for a possible cure of the pandemic.

“On behalf of the state National Executive council of UNIUYO Alumni, we make an official presentation of the total sum of N5m COVID-19 as a research grant to the faculty working together with the PSN.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on the federal government, state governments and Corporate organisations to contribute towards research work because the way the world is going, after COVID-19 countries of the world are going to be nationalistic in approach”

Responding, chairman of the PSN in the state, Dr Akwaowoh Akpabio appreciated the Alumni for the support and believing in them to be able to come out with a homegrown solution to COVID-19 pandemic, saying, ” I felt so disappointed when I heard that the federal government is bringing Malagascar research. And I asked myself how did our fore fathers treat ailments in those days?”

