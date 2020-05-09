Ajebo bridges education gap with Giggled Kiddies TV

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

As schools remain closed with no sign of reopening due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic, Nigerian Comedian, OAP and animator, Emeka Erem, popularly known as Ajebo has introduced an e-learning YouTube channel for kids; ‘Giggles Kiddies TV.’

According to the comedian who has been championing animation as a form of entertainment and education, the continuous learning of kids in this downtime has become of great concern to many parents, hence the need to key into every available platform.

Speaking on the channel, Ajebo says that GKTV will educate children through fun and interactive shows and a wide range of curricular and extracurricular activities.

The channel, he said, will be taking into consideration the seven key areas of learning of early years kids; communication and language, physical development, personal social and emotional development, literacy Mathematics in the comfort of their homes.

READ ALSO:

“It is a well-known fact that kids have unique learning abilities and are drawn a lot to visuals. One mission GKTV is out to achieve is to ensure that while schools are shut down this period, it is important that children continue learning in an environment of fun. That is why we have taken our time to fashion out interesting subjects using a medium that appeals to their sense of understanding,” Ajebo said.

He further added that learning on the platform is absolutely free, stating that all the kids need is an internet-enabled device to access GKTV’s Youtube page.

“With shows that teach phonetics, spelling, counting kiddies rhymes, fun educational songs and Nigerian cultural values. GKTV promises to keep your children/wards educationally engaged and entertained,” he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: