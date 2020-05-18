Agbekoya faults northern governors on influx of Almajirai into South-West

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

Agbekoya Farmers Society, on Monday, faulted northern governors over the influx of the Almajirai and able-bodied youths into South-West states despite the lockdown and restrictions on inter-state movement across the country.

Speaking after an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council of the organisation in Ibadan, Oyo State, on the state of security in South-West states, President- General of Agbekoya, Chief Kamorudeen Okikiola, called on the northern governors to be more responsible in tackling the problems of the Almajirai.

Okikiola, who condemned the rate of influx of the Almajirai and able-bodied youths into the South-West, said they constitute a security risk to the zone.

He said: “We condemn in totality the rate of influx of Almajirai and northern youths into the South-West states, sneaking in by the burying themselves inside trucks and trailers carrying foodstuffs.

“Once they succeed in sneaking in, these Almajirai and jobless youths mingle with their kinsmen who are herdsmen in towns and villages across the South-West states.

“These Almajirai and northern adult youths constitute a security threat to Yoruba communities in South-West.

“We also call on northern governors to be more responsible in tackling the problems of these Almajirai children and jobless adult youths, who sneak away from their states to other states to constitute a nuisance and security threats, especially during the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Political leaders and chief security officers of their states should be more responsive and responsible in solving the problem of children, who are out of school and jobless youths roaming the streets and also sneaking out of their respective states and, therefore, going to other states to create security challenges.”

Okikiola also called on the South-West governors to firm up the legal and administrative framework of operation Amotekun.

He said: “I am using this medium to call on our state governors in the South-West to gear up their efforts in putting together both the legal and administrative framework of operation Amotekun in their respective states.

“I also pledge that Agbekoya is ready to work with operation Amotekun and other security outfits in South-West to curb the menace of insecurity in our society.

“We urge the South-West governors to tighten the security at all the land borders in their respective states to prevent inter-state movement and incursion of the Almajirai into Yoruba and, especially, during this period of coronavirus pandemic.”

