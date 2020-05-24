Africa Day: Elumelu moderates as Sall, Weah, others attend UBA Conversions

Kindly Share This Story:

The President of Senegal, Macky Sall; President of Liberia, George Weah and United States Senator Chris Coons will form part of a high-level leadership panel of a conference to be moderated by the Chairman, United Bank for Africa, UBA, Plc, Tony Elumelu.

Elumelu, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, will lead the discussions on Africa’s economic recovery in the 2020 edition of UBA’s Africa Conversations.

The African presidents will be joined on the panel by other global leaders including the President & Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank, AFREXIMBANK, Professor Benedict Oramah; President, International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, Peter Maurer, and President and Founder, Africa CEO Forum, Amir Yahmed.

A statement on the event noted that with over 60% of Africans living below the poverty line, COVID-19 poses an existential threat to Africa’s economic growth “and this session will define the lessons learned and the roadmap to economic growth and sustainability.

“Together, the leading voices will speak on Monday, May 25, on the theme ‘UBA Africa Day Conversations 2020: Growth, Jobs, and Sustainable Development Amidst a Global Pandemic’.

“This will be the second edition of the symposium organised annually by UBA, in celebration of Africa Day.

“The open event will be held virtually starting at 3p.m. WAT. and interested participants can register on the UBA website here.

“Africa Day is celebrated worldwide on May 25, to showcase the diversity and beauty of Africa and its people.

“The United Bank for Africa, with its pan-African footprint spanning 20 African countries, New York, Paris, and London, continues to lead the conversation and focus on the development, growth, and unity of the continent.”

Vanguard

