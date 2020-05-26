Adegbite condoles with Ogun Muslim community over death of Sheikh Liadi Orunsolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, Tuesday, condoled with the Muslim community in Ogun State over the death of Chief Imam of Egba land, Alhaji Sheikh Liadi Orunsolu, who passed away early this morning.

Adegbite sent his condolence to the family and Muslims in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Ayodeji Adeyemi.

The statement reads in part: “The Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite sends his condolences to the Muslim community in Ogun state and Nigeria at large over the demise of Chief Imam of Egba land, Alhaji Sheikh Liadi Orunsolu, who passed away early this morning.

“Adegbite prays that God will comfort his family while commending his contributions to the development of Ogun State.”

The Honourable Minister notes, that the late Imam used his position to foster peace and help the downtrodden in the society.

“I worked with him for eight years while I was Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Ogun State.

“We worked on the Eid praying ground twice a year, during Eid-el-Fitr and Eid-el-Kabir.

“He was a gentle soul and always prayed for progress in Ogun State and Nigeria in general.

“May Allah forgives him and grants him Aljannah Firdaus aamin”, he prayed.

