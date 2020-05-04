Addressing routine killings of Nigerians by police

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Adedeji Adesope

‘From inability to let well alone, from too much zeal for the new and contempt for what is old, from putting knowledge before wisdom, science before art, and cleverness before common sense, from treating patients as cases, and from making the cure of the disease more grievous than the Endurance of same, Good Lord, deliver us’.

Even though it is the highlighted part of this aphorism by the popular Scottish medical author and physician, Sir Robert Hutchison that applies to this article, the beauty of the composition known to most medical doctors worldwide made me to reproduce it in its entirety.

By the time the National Human Rights Commission announced a few days ago that security personnel had killed 18 Nigerians in the process of ensuring compliance with the lockdown order to curb the spread of Covid-19 which at that point had killed about 12 Nigerians, Nigeria Police Force and her sister agencies had more than rubbished the prayer of Sir Hutchison that the cure of a disease should not be more unbearable than the disease itself.

This piece is not to list the names and locations of my compatriots that have been unfortunate to be fallen by senseless and trigger happy police officers and (other security agents) all in the name of ensuring compliance with the lockdown declared in parts of the country.

Rather, it is to remind the good citizens of Nigeria about the insensitivity of the leaders and those directly in charge of these errant and wicked officers that steps have to be taken by all to curb the high-level display of brutishness on the part of those that are supposed to protect the people.

ALSO READ:

Coronavirus disease, renamed Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation is a viral infection of the respiratory tract caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-Cov-2). It leads to a number of respiratory symptoms which can range from mild to severe and even involve other systems of the body before causing death.

Hence, while most people can understand the basis for the restrictions on movement imposed in most part of the world as a way of limiting the spread of Covid-19, security personnel enforcing this in Nigeria and some other African countries exhibit a complete departure from the civility shown by their counterparts elsewhere in the world as they have even become more lethal to the masses than the disease itself.

If we want to be honest with ourselves, even before Covid-19 happened upon the world, hardly would any week pass in Nigeria without reports of police officers having ended the life of another hapless and innocent citizen who was neither an armed robber, a bandit, terrorist nor a criminal of any form. The story always goes the same- an individual that refuses to bribe our officers or one that argues with them and everything usually gets blamed on accidental discharge.

How many more mothers that carried pregnancy for 266 days would be rendered mourners of their own children because of a villainous police officer? How many more fathers would bury their own sons and daughters who became victims of the lawless officers in our midst before this tide will be stemmed? How many more husbands will become widows, wives widowers and children orphans before we will rise up and address police brutality with the seriousness and persistence it deserves until it becomes a thing of the past?

The Nigerian people have a distinct ill luck of being ruled by individuals who apparently have no concern about their wellbeing. Nigerians not only get killed by criminals under the watchful eyes of the so-called leaders but they equally lose their lives in droves through the hands of those that earn their living for the sole aim of protecting the people, albeit turning to terror decimating the masses unchecked.

Every part of the country is represented by legislators at the state and federal levels; the implication of this is that every Nigerian has at least 3 individuals bearing the title of state honourable, federal honourable or a senator because of them, yet hardly will you find these representatives of the people identifying with their constituents that have been unlawfully killed and pursuing justice on behalf of such and their families.

From the District Police Officer at the local government level to the Commissioner of Police at the state level, the way the issue of police killing citizens gets addressed is for them to announce to Nigerians that the officer in question has been dismissed and would be made to face trial. Year in and out and one decade after the other, one could count the number of such officers that have been convicted in one’s fingertips as majority of the cases end up getting swept under the carpet.

As one Inspector General of Police replaces another, it has not occurred to any of them that police brutality has become an entrenched challenge begging for a radical solution. The problem gets bigger as time passes and citizens continue to groan under the acts of wickedness meted out to them quotidian by men in uniform.

ALSO READ:

From the foregoing, it is hardly any surprise that our governors and the president have also not deemed it necessary to combat the challenge. How do you explain this disconcerting indifference on the part of those that should care about citizens that get hacked down in broad daylight by security agents who end up getting away with it?

At the core of the challenge is the motive of leadership in our clime. It is an open secret that the welfare and well being of the people are hardly the reasons people cheat, maim and kill to get into leadership positions in Nigeria. It is known to all and sundry that it is almost always about pecuniary and other avaricious interests, hence, identification of the problems plaguing the people hardly happens in the seat of leadership. How do you then solve an issue you have not even recognised as a problem?

Following this closely is the extremely selfish nature of our leaders. Their aloofness to most of the challenges in the land can be largely traced to the fact that they are hardly affected in any way. Which prominent person has these irresponsible officers gunned down in such a manner? Which of their family members have been so killed? It is always the common man, hence their loud silence.

It cannot be denied that whichever way we are evaluated as a people, ours is a society in a state of entropy. Anything goes in our land and sadly, human lives have very little value. The laws are not for everyone. Exceptions are made based on societal status, religion, tribe and other such pedestrian considerations. That has been our ways of life from antiquity. None of our leaders has made deliberate (not to talk of effective efforts) to change this narrative over the many decades this country has been in existence. Injustice reigns supreme and the people have gotten accustomed to only asking heaven to right the wrongs they suffer.

Nigeria’s regulating agencies are more renowned for atrocities than stellar performances. This has been variously attributed to endemic corruption, poor supervision and practically non-existent evaluation. No nation can move forward when those with the responsibility of implementing compliance with rules and regulations would not only readily flout those rules themselves but are actually reputed for undermining such rules through corrupt practices.

The people have resigned to the fate of having police officers that collect bribes openly and almost never showing up to combat nearly ubiquitous armed robbers; military personnel that avoid dangerous highways plied by citizens; immigration and customs officers that specialize in collecting bribes for anything and everything and road safety officials only interested in lining their pockets as against making the road safe.

Having demonstrated the fact that help has refused to come from the right quarters, ranging from the elected representatives of the people and those directly voted into offices with executive power, the way out of this unpalatable state is to look into alternative directions.

Millions of Nigerians have become very tired of police brutality and are living in fear of being the next victim. Hence, one way out is for more such individuals to speak up against the savagery. People should do so through newspaper articles such as this. They can also participate in radio and television programmes where the issue will be squarely dealt with.

The social media which has otherwise been abused can be deployed for this purpose in terms of sensitising the public on the dimension of the problem and the necessity for it to be tackled by all if solutions must come.

It is actually surprising that the elites have refused to take up the issue with the authorities. They need to be brought into the battle as all hands must be on deck to resolve what has become a crisis of great importance.

Human right organisations and activists also need to take up this matter. By the time energies are channelled into addressing it from every angle in this manner, it is likely those in authority will recognize it for the challenge it has become and feel compelled to take corrective measures.

There must be no backing down until the challenge of innocent Nigerians getting killed by police officers becomes a thing of the past. That is the mandate before every citizen with the means to contribute to the fight against police brutality.

Dr Adedeji Adesope writes from Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: