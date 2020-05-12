AdamStart supports young entrepreneurs on ‘Know Covid-19 Nigeria’ project

Kindly Share This Story:

As entries are still open until May 31

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A young British social entrepreneur, Adam Bradford, through his programme AdamStart, Tuesday, disclosed giving support to young entrepreneurs on ‘Know Covid-19 Nigeria’ project after emerging winners amid the raging Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in the country.

This was made known in a statement signed by Bradford himself, where it explained that the ‘Know Covid-19 Nigeria’ is a platform designed and developed by young entrepreneurs, Abdulhakeem Abdulkareem and Abideen Olasupo, to create massive awareness about the pandemic in Nigeria and how to tackle the spread.

According to the statement, the platform shows real-time data on COVID-19 cases, recent contact history, state by state data, and includes an online symptom checker and mass information campaign. Using a creative variety of cartoons, graphics, and easy to understand information, the enterprising duo hopes the platform will be the “go-to place for information for Nigerians on Coronavirus.”

It will be recalled that earlier this year, the project made a partnership with Cherish Enterprise Institute in Kano State, with the aim of providing support and training to underserved young people in partnership with former Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Dr. Abba Ruma.

Adam, who is one of the Queen’s Young Leaders and an advisor to the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, launched the COVID-19 Innovation Challenge last month and says the organisation has been inundated with creative ideas from across the continent.

He has since supported more than 1,000 young people to set up community projects, social enterprises, and campaigns for social good. Adam also works to raise awareness of autism and gambling addiction and has worked with young ex-offenders to turn their lives around.

The statement reads in part: “27-year-old Adam Bradford from the United Kingdom visited Nigeria earlier this year to launch his namesake entrepreneurship programme ‘AdamStart.’ The programme, which was launched ten years ago, has previously had the support of UK Government ministers and has supported hundreds of young people across the world to set up impactful business ventures.

According to the statement, AdamStart haven launched the competition as a response to launching AdamStart in Africa, they never knew that this response would be so huge.

Meanwhile, the statement disclosed that Adam is currently on lockdown in Cotonou, Benin Republic, after his flights back home got cancelled.

“Instead of wasting away time and being unproductive, we are supporting ambitious ideas from education projects through to wholesale solutions which will make this crisis much easier to bare with. Entries for the contest are still open until 31st May at www.adamstart.com/covid19”, the statement added.

The statement also made it known that a lifestyle influencer and Regional Director, AdamStart Africa, Mr. Benson Ekpo, said the organization has set the pace by activating talents of young people in the continent for positive development and advancement of their lives, families, communities, nations, and continent.

“This pandemic has forever changed the state of the world; it is imperative to our survival as a race to adapt quickly to the changes that will arise from this. I couldn’t be prouder to be associated with an organization such as AdamStart which is setting the pace and activating young talents to innovate with the future in view”, Ekpo stated.

While appreciating the support and gesture by AdamStart, one of the beneficiaries, Abdulhakeem Abdulhakeem, said with the intervention and boost they have received more communities will be reached, especially in Africa.

“We are delighted to be spotted and supported by AdamStart. Our goal is to leverage this partnership and support to reach a wider community, most especially, in Africa”, Abdulhakeem added.

AdamStart had also supported other young Nigerian entrepreneurs including Aliu Toluwani Victor and Dahunsi Oluwanifemi this month, who ran global online learning programmes for young people reaching thousands of youth across the continent and beyond.

Adam’s annual enterprise challenge ‘AdamStart’ which encourages young entrepreneurs to step forwards for Adam’s personal support with their business ideas was backed by Secretary of State for Business and Energy Greg Clarke in 2016 and the UK Prime Minister as well as leading organisations such as the British Council.

