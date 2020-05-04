Adamawa arrests runaway COVID-19 patient from Gombe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf

Adamawa state has announced the arrest of one COVID-19 patient who escaped from an isolation facility centre in Gombe state.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri announced this at a media briefing with journalists in Yola when he reviewed the Lockdown placed on the state.

According to him, there were two patients who escaped from Gombe, before results of their samples arrived from Abuja.

“We launched a manhunt that eventually yielded positive results as one was apprehended at Lamurde, through our contact tracing mechanism.

“The second victim whose destination was Mubi, was traced by our ICT technology to be around Ngurore, in Yola South; unfortunately, his phone line is no longer going through,” he said.

But, he was quick to state that it is as good as the runaway patient is handy.

Fintiri regretted that with this development, there are 5 registered coronavirus cases in the state.

He also announced the review of the lockdown order, he imposed last week, with a curfew from 8pm to 6am.

The Governor said that the decision became necessary as most citizens go out daily to earn a living.

“Government, after due consultations, has agreed to ease the lockdown in line with some of the measures taken by the Federal Government, particularly those that are in consonance with our peculiar situation in Adamawa State.”

” It is hereby ordered that effective Monday 4th May 2020, there will be a relaxation of the restriction on movements between 6am to 8pm onwards, subject to any further review. In this regard, Government believes that strict adherence to the protocols and guidelines issued by the World Health Organization and adopted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) coupled with aggressive contact tracing will greatly enhance the containment plan”, he stated.

While giving kudos to COVID-19 containment committee, headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Bashiru Ahmad, Governor Fintiri insisted that both public and private schools will remain closed.

He, however, directed civil servants from level 12 upward to resume work on Monday, from 8:am to 2:pm.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: