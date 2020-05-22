Acting MD/CEO, TCN, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz assumes duty

Kindly Share This Story:

The new Acting managing director/CEO, Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, has assumed duty in Abuja.

Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz was the Regional Transmission Manager for Abuja Region of TCN before his appointment as the Acting Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, on 19th May, 2020.

He joined the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) in 1996 as Manager, Electrical, and rose through the ranks to become the Senior Manager, Projects in the defunct Power Holding Company (PHCN) in charge of, and supervising various project sites nationwide.

In 2013, Engr. Abdulaziz was made the Assistant General Manager, Technical Audit in charge of valuation and vetting of all technical jobs executed by contractors among others.

READ ALSO:

In 2014, he was moved back to Projects department as the Assistant General Manager, Substation Projects, working as projects’ director for all TCN’s substations projects which includes general supervision, defining project parameters and ensuring compliance with specifications and timelines.

As Assistant General Manager, Projects, he ensured the successful completion and energizing of various transmission substation projects including Kukwaba in Abuja, Maiduguri Substation in Borno, Odogunyan Substation in Lagos State and Okpella Substation in Edo State, among others.

He holds a BSc Electrical and MSc Automation Engineering from The Technical University, Sofia, Bulgaria and is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Council for the Regulations of Engineering (COREN) and a Chartered Member of Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM).

Engr. Abudulaziz has attended several local and international Engineering, Technical and Administrative courses. He assumed duty as the Acting MD on May 20, 2020.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: