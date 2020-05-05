Abitto Global carries out stability, speed test on its newest AWL M5 series

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Abitto Global services on Monday carried out successful stability and speed test on its newest AWL M5 series (Water Boat). Fully B4+ Armored from cabin to midway Hall.

The newest AWL M5 series, according to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abitto Global Services, Mr Richard Akinaka, was built in Nigeria by Abitto Global Services.

While sharing the good news on his Instagram page, Mr Richard said “It was a fulfilling and joyous moment” for him.

Photos of the newest AWL M5 series:

Abitto Global Services Limited is a multi-disciplinary company committed to exceptional client satisfaction and quality service delivery. They offer a comprehensive range of stand-alone and integrated services on time and on budget. Their area of specialization includes, but not limited to Fabrication, Marine Services, Oil & Gas Services, Dredging, Scaffolding and Project Management.

Founded in 2011, the company has grown to become a leader in quality service delivery. Its production capacity enables them to provide clients with complete solutions to meet all their project requirement.

Abitto Global understands that delivering quality on precise and complex projects can only be achieved with application of the latest equipment and technologies, combined with a highly experienced and skilled workforce.

It has implemented a rigorous and continuously monitored Quality System (QHSE) in all project execution processes. Occupational Health and Safety considerations are the cornerstones of its quality assurance system.

Environmental issues are researched and addressed so as to minimize the impact of its activities and this includes diligent handling of waste products and preventative maintenance of its equipment through a scheduled maintenance service.

Abitto Global as an indigenous company in Cross Rivers state, Calabar is committed to delivering excellent quality services in time and on budget. Most importantly, enhancing indigenous capacity.

According to a report by Ships & Ports, Stakeholders in the water transportation sector had at different fora harped on the need for big companies such as the Dangote Group to embrace the alternative of transporting their products through the waterways instead of hauling them via the roads.

The little priority accorded the water transportation system has led to the exertion of too much pressure on the nation’s road networks due to high volumes of vehicular traffic conveying passengers, heavy commodities, goods and services from one part of the country to the other on daily basis. These constant pressures on the roads have given rise to negative consequences such as frequent auto crashes which often lead to loss of lives and property worth millions of naira, nerve-wracking traffic gridlocks and wearing out of our roads, amongst others.

All these factors and many others are reasons that should make the government and other critical stakeholders in the transportation sector to see to the development and effective utilization of the waterways.

The bulk of the nation’s navigable water channels which link most parts of the country are said to be found within the two main rivers – Niger and Benue.

Also, inland water transportation has a lot to contribute to the national economy and development, adding that 28 out of the 36 states of the federation can be accessed through water. One thing is sure, the use and maintenance of navigability of the waterways are safer and much cheaper than the use and maintenance of other modes of transport. Water transport is indeed the most sustainable mode of transportation for the future.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: