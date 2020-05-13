Abiodun seeks for extension of LG Transition Chairmen’s tenure

Kindly Share This Story:

…..as Assemblymen summon 2 Commissioners over COVID-19

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Wednesday acknowledged a correspondence from the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun requesting for a three-month extension of the tenure of the present Local Government Transition Committees following the expiration of their tenure on the 17th of April, 2020.

The Governor’s letter dated 13th April 2020, read by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo before the lawmakers at a plenary session held at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, noted that the request for the extension became expedient to avert a vacuum in Local Government administration; considering the fact that Local Government Councils election had not been scheduled due to prevailing circumstances.

The letter partly reads, “As you may be aware, the tenure of the present Local Government Transition Committees expires on 17th April 2020. Considering the fact that Local Government elections have not been scheduled due yo prevailing circumstances, it has become expedient to request for the extension of the tenure of the Transition Committees to avert the creation of a vacuum in Local Government Administration.

“Arising from the foregoing, I write to request that the tenure of the Local Government Transition Committees to be extended for another period of three months, effective 18th April 2020”.

Consequently, the Speaker directed the council chairmen to forward their performance reports since assumption of office to the Assembly on or before Monday, 18th, May 2020.

In another development, two bills including Ogun State Public Health (Amendment) Law, 2020 and Ogun State Regulations Approval Law, 2020 scaled first reading in the Hallowed Chambers of the Assembly.

The bills with long the titles: “HB.No. 38/OG/2020- A Bill for a Law to Amend the Ogun State Public Health Law, 2006 and H.B No. 39/OG/ 2020- A Bill for a Law to prescribe approval of regulation by Resolution of the Ogun State House of Assembly and for connected purposes were read for the first time by the Ag. Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. ‘Deji Adeyemo before the lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the State House of Assembly has invited the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker and her Special Duties and Intergovernmental affairs Counterpart, Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo, to appear before the lawmakers on Friday 15th May 2020 to brief the Assembly members on the state government’s efforts at reducing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the distribution of palliatives in the State.

The directive of the Assembly was consequent upon the motion moved by the Majority Leader and member representing Ado-Odo/Ota I State Constituency, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by a member representing Yewa South 1 State Constituency, Adeyanju Adegoke and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote at a plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Earlier, Honourables Adeyanju, who commended the State government’s efforts and the proactive measures of the State Ministry of Health, put the total number of confirmed COVID19 cases in the State as at the previous day at 127, with 74 active cases, 48 discharged with five death recorded.

Corroborating Adeyanju’s submission, Honourables Abdul Bashir Oladunjoye and Wahab Haruna lauded the ingenuity of the Governor in giving a window of relaxation which allowed the people, especially artisans to earn daily income during the relaxation.

