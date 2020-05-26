Abiodun, Amosun mourn as Chief Imam of Egbaland dies at 98

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

Chief Imam of Egbaland, Alhaj Liadi Orunsolu, on Tuesday, died at the age of 98.

Though the cause of his death was not known, it was gathered that the late Orunsolu died in his house located in Abeokuta on Tuesday morning.

Orunsolu, until his death, was the President-General, League of Imams Alfas in Ogun State.

He has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Orunsolu lived a pious, worthy life— Abiodun

In his tribute, Governor Dapo Abiodun described late Orunsolu as a colossus, who lived a pious, worthy and commendable life.

The governor, in a condolence message, said: “Baba Orunsolu lived a pious, worthy and highly commendable life that will be remembered by posterity. I urge all Muslims in the state to immortalise him by living the virtues of love, peace, and good neighbourliness he lived and propagated.”

He added that the death of the late cleric marked the end of an era and a great personal loss.

According to Abiodun, “I will personally miss his warmth and candour. He always spoke truth to power and was a huge pillar and supporter of our administration.

“We were like father and son and he never related to me as a governor. He was brutally frank on issues concerning the people and the well-being of our state.”

His death was painful — Amosun

Also, the lawmaker representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, expressed shock over the death of the Chief Imam of Egbaland.

Amosun, who described the death of Orunsolu as painful, stated that “the Chief Imam was an erudite Islamic scholar, who was well versed in Islamic religious knowledge.

“He was a symbol of unity, who rallied the Ummah in Egbaland as one indivisible entity during his lifetime.

“Alhaji Orunsolu maintained effective leadership as the Chief Imam of Egbaland and President of League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State, while he also provided wise counsel to the entire Rabittah in the entire Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states.”

