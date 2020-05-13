Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Sam Nkire has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Prince Paul Ikonne as the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA.

Nkire who is also the leader of the Abia State APC Caucus and former Commissioner for Agriculture particularly thanked the President for rewarding the loyalty and hard work of Prince Ikonne, whom he described as “a strong political long-distance runner from Abia State”.

Also read:

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, Nkire said that by turning attention to NALDA and appointing Ikonne as its Chief Executive, Buhari has further demonstrated his determination to diversify the Nigerian economy and make it agriculturally based.

He added that Ikonne was “adequately equipped” to make all the 774 local governments in the country feel the impact of NALDA in no distant time, having previously served as Commissioner of Lands and Commissioner of Works at different times in Abia State.

Nkire said that going by President Buhari’s zeal to revolutionise agriculture in Nigeria, he was optimistic NALDA would bounce back to its glory of the 1990s with Ikonne at the helm of affairs.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: