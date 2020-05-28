Abakpa-Emene link: Gov. Ugwuanyi has given Enugu miraculous road – Fr. Mbaka

Kindly Share This Story:

…As gov inaugurates project amid jubilation

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Thursday, amid jubilation, inaugurated the 13-kilometre Nike Lake Junction-Harmony Estate-Amorji Nike- Adoration Pilgrimage Centre –Orie Emene road, newly constructed by his administration across the thick forest of Umuchigbo community in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

The virgin road constructed with lined drains and five river crossings, including culverts and bridges, now links the ever-busy and thickly populated Abakpa Nike with Emene satellite town.

Expressing joy during the inauguration of the project, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, described the road as unprecedented and a miracle.

Fr. Mbaka disclosed that “this ultra-modern road built by the Governor of Enugu State, our beloved Gburugburu, before now was a thick forest”, stressing: “There was no road of any kind here before now. The governor started it from the bush clearing to this asphalting level. In fact, this road is a miracle”.

The cleric added: “I dreamt of it, I envisioned it, the governor achieved it. May God be glorified and may the governor of Enugu State be blessed in Jesus Name. Amen”.

READ ALSO:

Inaugurating the road, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated that the project “was conceived by my administration as the first bypass to ease the traffic flow in Enugu East Senatorial Zone including the interstate vehicular movements on the recommendation of the Enugu State Urban Renewal Committee”.

The governor said that the bypass opens up development at the Harmony Estate and also provides access to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu currently undergoing massive rehabilitation.

He added that the completion of the entire road project was consistent with his administration’s procurement policy of ‘start-to-finish’, noting that “the stretch from Airport roundabout to Eke Obinagu in Emene was also duly completed and inaugurated by my administration, elevating the status of Emene and its environs, hitherto a semi-urban city, to now an urban city within Enugu Capital Territory”.

The governor pointed out that the project will help to inflate the local economy and open a new economic corridor through stimulation of commerce and creation of employment/job opportunities for the teeming youths.

The epoch-making event was also witnessed by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Ngozi Emehelu, the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon Cornelius Nnaji, the PDP State Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani and the Enugu East Council Chairman, Hon. Alex Ugwu, among others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: