‘A selfless leader to Ndi Anambra’, aides hail Ugochukwu Okeke at 50

Birthday wishes for Chief Ugochukwu Okeke have been pouring from foes and friends alike in a renewed solidarity with the People’s democratic party candidate for 2021 Anambra State gubernatorial election for his sterling contributions and humanitarian services.

Many of the messages harp on the positive impact of his leadership style on the lives of the citizens of the state since his political ambition started in 2011 and based his nomination as PDP candidate for 2021 Anambra State gubernatorial election as an indication of the confidence the people repose in him.

Born into the family of Engr. & Mrs. G C Okeke of Ihiala, Anambra State, Enyioha is a great leader with pragmatic strategies for conflict resolution. He is a dependable and reliable ally who measures success by the positive impacts he bequeaths on people around him.

According to his close associate, Emeka Okeke, Ugochukwu‘s leadership and commitment to the wellbeing of people of Anambra need to be celebrated on the occasion of his birthday, which falls on today, Saturday.

“Enyioha’s birthday, 30th May, falls on the commemorative day of Saint Joan of Arc, the peasant girl who saved France from the punishment and humiliation from the Anglo-Burgundian Army. Like Saint Joan, Enyioha Ugochukwu Okeke may just be the tool to free the people of Anambra from the pervasive clutches, and a vicious cycle of insensitivity and mal-administration prevalent right now. 50 Hearty Cheers to you Enyioha on your milestone.I have no doubt in my heart that you are the Man for your people” Okeke said.

In another statement, Ugochukwu’s ally, Chief Ken Melum, extolled him “for his uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership in his community over the years.

“I join the good people of Anambra in celebrating a great icon, Chief Ugochukwu Okeke, on the occasion of his 50th birthday celebrations.” “Sir you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, resilience, pragmatism, and exemplary leadership; to deserve our greatest respect .” ”Over the years, you have made extraordinary memories and written your own unique story into the Nigerian narrative.”

Other groups and well-wishers include; H. E Amb Sameh Kameh, Co-founder African Youth Animation Network, Cepasd Africa group, President Eyc Amb Seun Williams and national Union of Anambra State students.

