A-Ibom appeals to border communities over influx of COVID-19 positives

Says dumping of cases no longer tolerable

By: Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo



DISTURBED by the influx of infected persons from other states into Akwa Ibom, the state COVID-19 Management Committee has appealed to the border communities to join hands with security teams in securing the borders.

Chairman of the Committee and Secretary to the state government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem made the appeal yesterday while presenting periodic updates on the current COVID-19 status of the state and efforts made so far to contain the virus, stressed that preventive the influx of infected persons from other states would help contain the spread.

His words, “Today is the 11th in the series the Akwa Ibom State COVID-19 Committee periodic updates since April 1, 2020, when the first sets of confirmed cases were announced in our state. Since then, all hands have been on deck across all facets of our state in the quest to curtail the surge of the pandemic.

“We have continued to carry out point of entry screening at various border points around the state using law enforcement agencies in collaboration with the local communities. We have Installed 3G surveillance cameras and mounted gates at major entry points into the state.

“So far We have intercepted and apprehended several people who attempted entering the state illegally but we are disturbed about the incidence of people sneaking into the state; some of them bringing in corpses for burial

“We, therefore call on all border communities to join hands with our border security team in securing our borders to ensure infected persons are not brought into the state. We have decided to test and treat the last batch of influx into the state from other states but we will no longer tolerate cases dumped on the state”

Ekuwem added that the incidence curve of the state was already on the decline as more cases had recovered and had been discharged, adding that according to cumulative statistics, so far the state has recorded a total of eighteen(18) confirmed cases, twelve (12) discharged cases, two deaths and four (4) active cases.

He also said that the calls received in the state situation room either for inquiries, or report of suspected cases have all been given premium attention and that most of such calls have even prompted follow-ups and necessary actions

“Our health care professionals have continued to rise to the occasion selflessly, while security agencies have had to rejig their operational strategies to cope with the unexpected situation we are currently confronted with.

“We appreciate the continued support of corporate bodies and private individuals who have so far made cash or other materials donations towards the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

“Recall we had set up a post-COVID19 Economic Reconstruction team to recommend implementable strategies that would help us jumpstart our economy .We expect their report at the end of the month.

“Ituk Mbang Isolation center will be Commissioned May 29, 2020. Decontamination of public places is ongoing.

Currently, we are in Uyo senatorial district.

“Our novel School on Radio programme to help our students prepare for their final examinations in the junior and senior secondary schools has continued to enjoy positive feedback. We have expanded to primary schools”

While appealing to the residents to continue to maintain prescribed safety protocols, the Committee Chairman warned mischief-makers who run to radio stations at the slightest opportunity to propagate their personal agenda against the interest of the state to contribute their quota in the fight against COVID-19.

“Professionalism and not personal aggrandizement should be the front-burner issue at all times as we seek to lock the doors of our state against the raging pandemic” Ekuwem advised.

