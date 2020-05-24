Kindly Share This Story:

…Signs MoU With USAID

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has assured that 90 percent of the state would have access to portable clean water before he exits office at the expiration of his second tenure in 2023.

His assurance followed the partnership the state secured with United State Agency for International Development, USAID, on Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services, E-WASH.

Ishaku at the weekend signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with USAID/E-WASH, to formalize the partnership.

Recall that Taraba and five other states were selected for USAID/E-WASH programme, and would benefit from a technical support fund of $60.4 million to increase access to portable clean water, sanitation and hygiene services through their state Water Boards in Urban areas for four years.

Ishaku had also in December 2019 signed the state’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH Bill into law, as part of an agreement with sponsors of the programme to make the state water board more efficient.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, says the MoU signed by Taraba and USAID/E-WASH underscores the commitment of both parties to develop a professionally managed, commercially oriented and accountable state water board.

Ishaku was quoted as saying “this is a milestone and we believe Taraba has the potential to provide not only the best water service delivery in the country but in all Africa.”

Also speaking at the teleconference, USAID Mission Director, Stephen Haykin, affirmed that “the collaboration marked by this agreement will help Taraba chart a part towards a better performing water board and will raise the quality of services for the health of their customers.”

Vanguard

