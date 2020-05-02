Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

BARRING any further delay, 774,000 successful candidates for the Federal Government’s Special Public Works Programme, will resume duties in six months time, Festus Keyamo revealed.

The country’s 774 local councils will contribute 1,000 persons each to be engaged for a period of 90 days.

To fast track the programme, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, on Wednesday, set up an inter-ministerial committee chaired by the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Dr Nasiru Ladan.

Keyamo is the supervising minister of the NDE.

Asked when the 774,000 persons would be recruited, Keyamo told Vanguard: ”Successful candidates will be engaged between October and December.”

On April 6, the Federal Government said that 1,000 persons would be employed from each of the 774 local councils under the Federal Government’s special public works programme.

Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning disclosed this during a briefing held in Abuja on fiscal measures among other interventions the administration was deploying to reduce the burden of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Two weeks ago, Keyamo distanced the government from a fake recruitment website circulating on social media calling for applications for the 774,000 job detailing requirements, salary, how to apply and closing date.

He assured that the public would be adequately informed of the recruitment commencement date.

Vanguard

