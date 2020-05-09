53-year-old farmer arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old in Ekiti 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A 52-year-old farmer is currently cooling his heels in Police custody at Igogo-Ekiti, Moba Local government Area, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The teenager who resides with her grandmother in the agrarian town was sent on an errand when she met the farmer who offered her some corn.

On getting home, the little girl went to the man’s house to appreciate the gesture but it turned out that the suspect had a dark agenda, he lured the teenager into his room and forcefully had her carnal knowledge.

Vanguard gathered that the grandmother of the girl raised an alarm when she noticed that her granddaughter could not walk properly.

A community chief in the Ekiti area was later notified of the development and the police were immediately informed.

The Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, in a telephone conversation confirmed the incident, saying the farmer has been arrested and an investigation was ongoing on the rape allegation.

Meanwhile, in another news, the Ekiti State Government on Friday expressed its desire to set up a COVID-19 laboratory facility, in order to increase its capacity for more tests for residents of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, made the disclosure during a COVID-19 update press briefing held by the pandemic task force at the Governor’s office in Ado-Ekiti.

She said the facility would be provided by Governor Kayode Fayemi, in partnership with well-meaning Ekiti indigenes and other private sponsors.

