500 youths receive appointment letters to work with SamZuga Foundation

Kindly Share This Story:

…as SAMZUGA CHAT” App officially launches

By Rita Chioma

To mark his 49th birthday, his Lordship, Bishop Dr Sam Zuga popularly known as the Jehovah’s Field Marshal has fulfilled part of dreams and visions to make Nigeria a better place by providing job opportunities for the agile youths.

500 youths received appointment letters to work with SamZuga Foundation in their various council wards, ranging from scholarships, loan facilities, skills acquisition trainings, sport competition amongst others.

This is in-line with the grand launching of SAMZUGA CHAT App which during the official presentation, 500 youth were given appointment letters to work with SamZuga Foundation.

According to Bishop Sam Zuga, each of the Staff members are expected to work as Grass Root Orientation and Mobilization Agent (GOMA) with initial salary of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000).

“This is the time, AFRICA WAKE UP sensitization campaign is very important to me. These 500 new employees are to coordinate the activities of Samzuga Foundation in their various council Wards, ranging from scholarships, loan facilities, skills acquisition trainings, sports competition, among others. This has been an ongoing process.

READ ALSO:

The three different times they were invited for interview and other documentations, their transport from and back to their various places as well as feeding has been taken care of. The uniform they are wearing is given to them free of charge. This is another way to reduce unemployment in Nigeria and empower the youth,” the cleric noted.

SAMZUGA CHAT App, the first Mobile communication App in Africa was officially launched on Tuesday, May 5 at the SAMZUGA FOUNDATION OFFICE.

SAMZUGA CHAT App is designed to work exactly and more effective than other communication APPS like, WhatsApp and others, boasts of more interesting features and has been successfully hosted by Google play store, Amazon store and other App stores around the Globe and available on every device.

The Bishop also added that he plans to reward early users of this App pretty soon.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: