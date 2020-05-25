50 trafficked Nigerians girls, 19 others arrive from Lebanon

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government yesterday said through the support of the Lebanese government and Lebanese community in Nigeria on Monday received 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 stranded Nigerians were successfully evacuated from Lebanon and arrived Nigeria.

The Minister of Foriegn Affaris Geoffrey Onyeama on his twitter handle made this known, said the evacuees arrived safely.

The country has successfully evacuated Nigerians from United Arab Emirate (265) United Kingdom (253) and the United State of America (160).

Recently, the Federal Government issue a statement directing the local organizing team in Nigeria, all evacuees going to Nigeria henceforth are to now pay for their quarantine, isolation, accommodation center or hotels before departure and arrival in Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: