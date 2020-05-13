47-year-old man rapes, impregnates 17-year-old daughter in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A 47-year-old man, Uchenna Egbuchulem, from Nduhu Alaenyi, Ogwa in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state, has been paraded by the Imo state police command, for allegedly raping and impregnating his seventeen years old daughter, Adaku Egbuchulem.

The Police Command in Owerri, through its State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, also added that the man who raped his daughter in Imo got married to a native of Ivory Coast, mother of the victim.

Explaining further the police said that the suspect had threatened to kill his daughter if she refuses to allow him to have sexual affair with her.

The police also added that the mother of the victim had left her husband when her daughter was still an infant.

According to the police, “On the 12/5/2020, upon a report received by a good samaritan, operatives of the Divisional Police Qqrs, Mbaitoli local government arrested the suspect for forcefully having carnal knowledge of his biological daughter to the extent of getting her pregnant.

“The mother of the girl (a native of IVORY COAST) was said to have left the marriage and returned back home when the girl was an infant.

“The dad then began to take advantage of her, He was said to have forced her to bed by threatening to kill her with a matchet.

“Meanwhile, investigation has commenced, and he will be charged to court accordingly.”

