$319m Abacha loot still in France, UK — US embassy 

The US Embassy in Nigeria, in a statement on Wednesday, said there is $319 million Abacha loot ($167m in France and $152m in the UK) that is being challenged in court.

This is coming just a week after $311 million (N118bn) Abacha loot was returned from the United States of America.

The statement read: “The funds returned last week are distinct and separate from an additional $167 million in stolen assets also forfeited in the United Kingdom and France, as well as $152m still in active litigation in the United Kingdom.”

According to Bloomberg, the repatriation of the $152 million to Nigeria is being challenged by the UK and the US because of reported plans by the Nigerian government to give $110 million of the money to Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, a known associate of the late Abacha.

However, the Attorney-General of the federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has denied the Bagudu angle.

Recall that Presidency, had said the $311 million loot earlier returned as part of the money allegedly stolen by the late former Head of State, Gen. Sanni Abacha, had been allocated for infrastructure development in the country.

The Presidency also said part of the returned loot in 2019 was being used for grain grants and free school feeding programmes, adding that without the returned Abacha funds, the fight against COVID-19 would be even tougher.

