301 Chinese evacuated from Nigeria through Lagos airport

By Lawani Mikairu

301 Chinese nationals were on Thursday night evacuated from Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos. The evacuation was done by Nigeria Carrier, Air Peace airline.

The airline carried out the evacuation with its Boeing 777-300 with registration 5N-BWI. The 301 passengers and 24 crew members were flown directly from Lagos to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, China’s most populous, commercial city.

The evacuation which was arranged by the Chinese government took off at about 10: 00 pm Nigerian time and arrived at about 1:15 pm Nigerian time on Friday.

Recall Air Peace was also the airline that evacuated Israelis living in Nigeria late March and has been contacted by other countries for evacuation operations.

Spokesman of the airline, Stanley Olisa confirmed the successful flight and said, Air Peace on Thursday, May 28, 2020, operated its second flight to China as “we evacuated 301 Chinese nationals back to their country. The flight departed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos at exactly 22:05hrs to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, China. Countries have been contacting us to evacuate their citizens.”

Speaking about the flight also, the Regional Airport Manager, South West, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Victoria Shin-Aba said the flight: P47807 pushed back from the Echo terminal of MMIA at 21:40hrs with 325 souls onboard – 301 Chinese evacuees and 24 crew members.

She explained that all relevant government agencies like FAAN, Nigeria Immigration Service, Port Health Services officials and others were fully on ground for the success of the evacuation exercise.

