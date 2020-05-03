3 year-old Baby A drops fire dance tune “Pampilla”.

Kindly Share This Story:

As the world faces the new reality of the COVID-19 lockdown, everybody has been finding ways to be more productive with their time. 3-year-old “Baby A” has clearly upped the stakes for everybody! He drops his debut single titled “Pampilla”, an up-tempo groove for the club lights produced by the internationally acclaimed Chopstix.

Aiden Nicholas, also known as Baby A, is the son of the rave video director Tee Tash from Vissionaire Pictures. He clearly shares his father’s passion in music, as he’s set to take the world by storm.

ALSO READ: Gospel of love according to Charly Boy

“Pampilla” came into works when Baby A couldn’t stop miming this tune at home which his mother decided to record because it was the most beautiful thing she had heard. Tee Tash quickly got Chopstix involved, Chopper saw an instant hit and put to together a befitting audio direction.

Pampilla” is quickly making waves in different music communities. Many music stars from Afrobeats to Reggae and Latin music are already participating in remix joints. Tee Tash recently shot a video for the hit, Baby A is all swagged out, being a kid and living his best life. He also shows other kids how to be clean and tidy in this COVID-19 season.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: