3.1m households will benefit from school feeding scheme during lockdown ―FG

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The federal government has said a total of 3.1 million households in Nigeria will benefit from its Homegrown School Feeding programme during the lockdown period.

The revelation came as 520 people living with disabilities in Abuja village, Saturday, benefited from its ongoing palliatives following the lockdown declared to control the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, speaking at the Disabled Colony, a settlement in Abuja for the PLWD and located at Karmajiji Village, along Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, said the government was going through state governments to reach the beneficiaries.

Handing over the palliatives to the 520 beneficiaries, the minister explained that the government’s gesture was aimed at cushioning the hardship they were facing as a result of the lockdown.

She said the government was also reaching out with palliatives to other vulnerable groups across the country through their respective state governments.

She said her ministry had convened a technical working group that would come up with actionable plans and strategies how to relate with PLWD, promising that “we will take the appropriate action as soon as the technical working group submits its report.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

