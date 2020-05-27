27km CMS-Okokomaiko rail transit line ready for passengers in 2022— Lagos govt

Kindly Share This Story:

…opens bid for four other rail projects, clears 47 secondary drainage channels

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has said the first phase of the ongoing construction of 27-kilometer Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line project from Marina to Okokomaiko will be ready in 2022.

This came as government added that it has reinvigorated the environmental sector in the last one year, restoring the mandate of agencies and making the state cleaner.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde and Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, made these assertions on Wednesday, during the 2020 ministerial briefing as part of activities to commemorate the first year in office of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State.

According to Oladeinde, “the blue and red lines rail projects remain the flagship transport developments of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

“The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line project is a 27-kilometer rail project from Marina to Okokomaiko.

“The first phase of the project, that is Marina to Mile 2, is expected to commence passenger operation by the second quarter of 2022.

“The Red Line will share track with the standard gauge track of the Lagos – Ibadan Rail Modernisation project of the Federal Government. It is planned to commence passenger operations also in the second quarter of 2022.

“The state is currently evaluating bids submitted by investors for four other rail lines recently advertised for expression of interest on design-build-operate-maintain-and-transfer basis.

“The four lines are 68-kilometre Green Line from Marina to Lekki Free Zone, 60-kilometre Purple Line from Redemption Camp to Ojo, 34-kilometre Yellow Line from Otta to National Theatre and 48- kilometre Orange Line from Ikeja to Agbowa.”

