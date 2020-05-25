25-year-old dies of COVID-19 in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

12 patients discharged

By Chioma Obinna – Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, yesterday, disclosed that a 25-year old male patient has died from coronavirus infection in the state.

Abayomi who disclosed this in his twitter handle said the deceased was brought in a state of breathlessness due to the severity of the coronavirus infection.

He said: “We regret to announce additional COVID-19 related death involving a 25year old male who at the time of admission was in a state of severe breathlessness.

“The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos is now 20.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has discharged another set of 12 patients who have tested negative for coronavirus after spending some days at the isolation centres in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the 12, including a Ukrainian, comprised nine males and three females and were discharged after they tested negative to the virus on two consecutive occasions.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: