2,310 violators of COVID-19 lockdown order arrested in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

*3996 vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles seized

*We’re ready for next phase – CP Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

A total of 2,310 violators of the presidential directives on lockdown and social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), have so far been arrested in five weeks, in Lagos State. Out of the number, 125 were minors.

Some of the suspects were arrested in clubs, parties and during group exercises.

Two thousand, one hundred and eighty-five of the suspects were charged to court and awarded various degrees of punishments ranging from two hours to six months community services and fines between #5,000.00 and #100,000.00.

Others were asked to write undertakings to be of good conducts and apology letters, while the 125 minors were warned and released.

Also, 2,092 vehicles were impounded. Out of the figure, 800 were private vehicles while 1,292 were commercial vehicles. In addition, 1,535 motorcycles and 369 tricycles were also impounded.

ALSO READ: 60 fun seekers arrested for violating lockdown order in Lagos

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Elkana Bala, who made the disclosure, explained that the arrests were effected by Tactical units deployed to reinforce the conventional patrol teams manning 14 identified boundaries with neighbouring states.

Speaking on behalf of the Command boss, CP Hakeem Odumosu, he appreciated Lagosians and policemen for their support and professionalism at combating the spread of the Codvid -19 pandemic.

But he was quick to remind that the battle against the dreaded virus was not over yet, and therefore, advised residents to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and Lagos State Government to stop the spread of the virus.

He emphasised that “The use of face mask is compulsory and social distancing principles must be maintained. Businesses and markets must stick to the opening and closing time allocated in the guidelines.

“Commercial vehicle operators must not carry passengers more than the number stipulated in the guidelines. The order restricting nonessential interstates movements is still in force.

“And the ban on social and religious gatherings has not been lifted. Schools remain closed until otherwise directed by the government.

“The 8 pm to 6 am curfew imposed on residents by the government will be strictly enforced. The enforcement teams are fully out to apprehend violators and arraign them in Court. We must all take responsibility for our safety and the safety of our communities.

“Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19”, Elkana stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: