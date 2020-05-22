Breaking News
22-year-old COVID-19 pregnant woman delivers twins at LUTH

A set of twins delivered by a 22 -year- old COVID-19 patient  Tuesday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, the mother and team of experts at the hospital.

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH has delivered another pregnant woman diagnosed with COVID-19 of twins.

The delivery brings the total number of babies delivered at the LUTH isolation centre to five while their mother becomes the fourth patient with COVID-19.

The twins delivered through cesarean section weighed 3.2kg and 3.25kg.

The baby girl and boy, as well as their mother, are doing well.

According to the Hospital’s Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, the babies were delivered Tuesday 19th May 2020.

“The mother and babies are doing well!

“Once again, celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement”

“We also appreciate the support of the Federal government, Lagos State government and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Vanguard

