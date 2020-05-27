Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

A call has been made to Nigerian parents and caregivers in the society to educate children living with disabilities on appropriate measures to protect themselves from Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), FCT Directorate in collaboration with Business and Professional Women (Premier Club) Nigeria on a campaign against Discrimination Against Children Living With Disabilities made the call while commemorating 2020 Children’s Day in Abuja on Wednesday.

Also read:

In a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Special Duties, NOA-FCT Directorate and Focal Person for the campaign, Mrs. Chinwe Ikaraoha, the Directorate said that vital safety areas to be thought included constant hand washing, social distancing amongst others introduced by the government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The agency however noted that access to water, wash-hand basins, and other facilities was a challenge to an average Nigerian living with disability and called on well-meaning Nigerians to assist the government in the provision of the items.

The concerns for the lack of the facilities had been raised by a concerned parent of a child living with disability and convener of The Engrace One’s Prayer Support and Advocacy Initiative, a private organization that provides support for persons with special needs, Mrs Biboara Yinkere.

NOA-FCT also emphasized the need for parents and caregivers to take extra efforts to help children living with conditions such as Down Syndrome and Autism.

According to the agency, such special children needed hugs and attention to express and communicate their feelings to enable them to adapt to new changes which will help curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: