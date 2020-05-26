2020 Appropriation Bill: NASS cuts short break to consider the Review

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Senate and the House of Representatives Assembly have cut short their resumption date with some days from its hitherto resumption date, with a new date fixed for Thursday, May 28 to enable the Senators and members of House of Representatives consider the reviewed 2020 budget.

The new date as against the June 2nd, 2020, would enable the lawmakers to resume after the Sallah break, to consider President Muhammadu Buhari’s Appropriation (Amendment) Bill 2020.

It would be recalled that both Chambers of the National Assembly had on May 20 adjourned plenary to Tuesday 2nd June 2020 to enable Senators and members of the House of Representatives to observe the Eid-el-Fitr Sallah festival.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, in a statement in Abuja, said that all Senators and Members of the House of Representatives are expected to resume.

In the statement titled: “Resumption of Plenary”, Omolori said: “This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members that resumption of Plenary Session earlier scheduled for Tuesday 2nd June 2020, has been rescheduled for Thursday, 28 May 2020, to enable Members to consider the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

“All Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are expected to resume in Plenary by 10.00 are on Thursday, 28th May 2020.”

Recall that the President of the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, had while adjourning plenary session last Tuesday, said that the Senate was prepared to cut short its break to consider any urgent communication from Mr. President, especially the revised 2020 budget.

The revised 2020 Budget was submitted to both chambers of the National Assembly by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, and his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Hon. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, last Wednesday.

