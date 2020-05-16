16 Lagos doctors infected with COVID-19 ― Medical Guild

Medical doctors under the employ of Lagos State Government yesterday expressed worry over-relaxation of the lockdown in the State, disclosing that 16 members of the Medical Guild have been infected with COVID-19.
Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman of the Medical Guild, Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo who explained that the doctors were in a stable condition also disclosed that to prevent more doctors from testing positive to the disease, they have adopted the slogan of no personal protective equipment, no work.
