15 Covid-19 patients who escaped from Kwara Isolation Center rearrested

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN – No fewer than fifteen Covid-19 patients who have tested positive on Friday attempted to escape from Isolation centre at Sobi specialist hospital in Ilorin.

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that the patients jumped over the fence of the hospital to escape from the isolation centre.

It however took some hours for the security officers who launched their network around the area before they could be rearrested and returned to the isolation center.

According to a credible source who spoke with Saturday Vanguard, “it’s true that about fifteen of them attempted to escape from the isolation center this morning, but as I’m talking with you the security officers have been able to get all of them back to the isolation center”

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor and Spokesman of Covid-19 Technical Committee in the state, Rafiu Ajakaye confirmed the incident in a press statement issued last night.

The statement reads, “Earlier today, Friday, May 15th, 2020, the government’s intelligence network uncovered a plot by some COVID-19 patients who sneaked into the state to escape.

“This attempt was promptly foiled leading to arrest and return of the patients who had already scaled the fence.

“The government is dismayed that these persons were among the imported cases who intentionally violated the interstate lockdown and came into the state.

“Security has been further beefed up at our isolation centre. The government restates that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and there is no reason why anyone would want to escape and put their own lives and the lives of other people at risk.” the statement concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: