10 staff of Lagos State House test positive for COVID-19

•Sanwo-Olu, wife test negative again

•As Assembly directs gov to account for COVID-19 donations

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Chioma Obinna & Ebun Sessou

THE Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof Akin Abayomi, yesterday, stated that 10 persons associated with the Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to COVID-19.

This came as Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Ibijioke, tested negative to the virus for the third time.

Announcing this on his twitter handle, the Commissioner urged Lagosians to embrace the MaskUpLagos Initiative and observe all precautionary measures.

Abayomi said: “I am glad to announce that COVID-19 Incident Commander, Governor of Lagos State and the First Lady of Lagos @jokesanwoolu have consistently tested negative to COVID-19 following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently.

“However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to COVID-19. On behalf of @followlasg, I, therefore, implore you all to continue to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures.

“It is our collective responsibility to do all we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 #ForAGreaterLagos.”

Some domestic staff, security personnel infected

Following the report, fear has gripped staff and personnel at the Lagos House as they discussed the development.

It was gathered that the governor has ordered security men to maintain strict enforcement of movement in and out of the State House, pending further notice.

At press time, the identities of the patients could not be ascertained but sources said some domestic and security personnel were among the 10 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Lagos govt suspends planned mass burial for unclaimed corpses

Also, the Lagos State government, yesterday, suspended the planned mass burial for unclaimed corpses in the state.

The state government said the planned mass burial initially planned for unclaimed corpses at morgues had been suspended as many people have complied with the governor’s directive.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said: “So many corpses have been collected. People are still coming for their loved ones’ bodies and so, I do not think there will be need to push for the matter further.”

Assembly directs governor to account for donations

Meanwhile, the Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure that all accounts on donations received and spent to address the coronavirus pandemic in the state are reported to the House.

The House also charged the Governor to make recourse to it before declaring a state of emergency on the peculiar situation currently being experienced on COVID-19 deadly pandemic.

The resolution followed the observation raised by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, on a recently passed Bill tagged: Coronavirus Pandemic Emergency Law, 2020.

Speaking during plenary yesterday, Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, noted that as much as the House will not deprive the governor of his fundamental powers, it would not hesitate to demand recourse of all the spending to the House.

Obasa said: “It is our duty to do what is right. It is for them to follow what we do in line with the constitution. The law says, they will come forward to give account on what they have expended.

“If you set up a committee and the governor is the Chairman, and the House committee later invites the governor, it will look like a confrontation.

“Now that we have an emergency situation, there must be an independent account set up separately, otherwise something is missing somewhere.”

