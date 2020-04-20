YPP Nat’l Chair provides foodstuff for 250 Abuja households

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Chairman of the Young Progressive Party, YPP, Hon Bishop Amakiri, at the weekend, provided foodstuff for 250 households in Abuja to cushion lockdown impact.

Amakiri did the distribution at Galadimawa, a suburb of Abuja city, in which beneficiaries were a mainly vulnerable set of people who are daily income earners whose livelihood has been halted due to the lockdown and stay-at-home orders, which many Nigerians find it difficult to survive, basically daily income earners.

The food items include rice, packs of Indomie, Macaroni, Spaghetti and Maggi cubes that the households received from the party chair.

He said: “As hardship bites harder over the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, the impact has been terrible and we feel the hardship people in Abuja are facing, particularly the vulnerable households whose daily survival avenues has been affected by the order

“We deemed it necessary to embark on this humanitarian service and to donate some bags of rice, packs of indomie noodles, macaroni, spaghetti and Maggi cubes to 250 households receiving this palliative in Galadimawa, a satellite town of Abuja.

“This outreach to distribute foodstuff to vulnerable Nigerians is part of our little contribution towards ameliorating the sufferings of vulnerable Nigerians as coronavirus also called COVID-19 pandemic continue to ravage the world.”

He also sensitised residents to strictly adhere to preventive measures to keep the virus away from them as outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Decease Control, NCDC and urged them to be watchful in their daily routines.

“Please maintain a high level of hygiene, always wash your hands regularly and use sanitizer, avoid crowded places and keep to social distancing practice, wear face masks, avoid hand-shakes for now rather use your elbows to greet or bow, use your elbow to block your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing

“We also commend corporate organizations and individuals who have made huge financial and food contributions to reduce the suffering of Nigerians and improve health care services across the country in order to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

“We appeal to well-spirited citizens and corporate organizations including political parties to rise up to the occasion to support vulnerable Nigerians and the government in these trying moments. Government alone cannot should the burden”, he said.

He added that human kindness cannot be overemphasized and the need for people to stand by each other with their support to preserve humanity in this critical time of the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries expressed gratitude and commended the care and love shown to them, and prayed to God to bless the Chairman and his party for the gesture and support.

