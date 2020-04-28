Youths confront, chase away herdsmen in Delta community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize; Regional Editor, South South and Festus Ahon

ASABA-YOUTHS at Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, rose against suspected herdsmen, who stormed the Admiralty Neighbourhood Estate in the town to kidnap a victim, Monday, and chased them away.

Vanguard learned that some concerned residents of the estate were at Police Headquarters, Asaba, to lodge a complaint about the frequent abductions in the area when the alleged kidnappers struck in broad daylight.

Our source said: “While we were with a senior police officer that we were referred to, as the Comissioner of Police had not returned, the wife of one of us, Mr Ovie called that herdsmen came in an attempt to attack Ovie’s house.”

“A senior officer, Usman Dimka, immediately acted with full armory and men straight to our neighborhood; but before we could get there, the youths physically chased them away. The bandits did not know that youths in the area have resolved to repel them,” he said.

“I must commend Usman Dimka, I do not know his position as he took some men to look at the bush on the side of our estate where the herdsmen usually come from and promised to take urgent action.

“What happened was that the herdsmen were yet to bring out their guns, probably still in their bags when Ovie’s wife raised alarm. It destabilised them as youths immediately responded to her distress call and they ran, away “he added.

Meanwhile, residents of the estate, who had been under attack by kidnappers in the last one month, have written the Commissioner of Police requesting for protection.

In the letter sighted by Vanguard and signed by the chairman, Mr Ovie Duke, he said: “I wish to apply for Police protection of Admiralty Drive Neighbourhood, Ibusa Bypass, along Ibusa/Ogwashi-uku Express way, Ibusa.

“In recent time, the Estate is facing serious security challenge characterized by incessant attacks by kidnappers.

“In less than a month, the Neighbourhood has witnessed not less than 5 of such incidents. We had a meeting with the Divisional Police Officer, Ibusa Police Division on Thursday, 9th April, 2020 to discuss this sad development.

“A day after the meeting with the DPO, the kidnappers invaded Celestial Church near the Neighbourhood and killed a Pastor of the Church.

“Following this unfortunate and grave occurrence, the entire Neighbourhood now live in fear of imminent attack and insecurity of lives and property. It is against this backdrop and to forestall further attacks that we passionately appeal for Police protection.

“We have built a security post at the entrance of the Estate, which could be put in use by your officers,” he said.

