Youths confront, chase away herdsmen in Delta community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South & Festus Ahon

YOUTHS at Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, rose against suspected herdsmen, who stormed the Admiralty Neighbourhood Estate in the town to kidnap a victim, Monday, and chased them away.

Vanguard learned that some concerned residents of the estate were at Police Headquarters, Asaba, to lodge a complaint about the frequent abductions in the area when the alleged kidnappers struck in broad daylight.

READ ALSO:

Our source said: “While we were with a senior police officer that we were referred to, as the Commissioner of Police had not returned, the wife of one of us, Mr Ovie, called that herdsmen came in an attempt to attack Ovie’s house.

“A senior officer, Usman Dimka, immediately acted with full armoury and men straight to our neighbourhood, but before we could get there, the youths had chased them away. The bandits did not know that youths in the area have resolved to repel them.

“I must commend Usman Dimka, I do not know his position as he took some men to look at the bush on the side of our estate where the herdsmen usually come from and promised to take urgent action.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: