Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Youths confront, chase away herdsmen in Delta community

On 8:31 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Nigeria Youths

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South & Festus Ahon

YOUTHS at Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, rose against suspected herdsmen, who stormed the Admiralty Neighbourhood Estate in the town to kidnap a victim, Monday, and chased them away.

Vanguard learned that some concerned residents of the estate were at Police Headquarters, Asaba, to lodge a complaint about the frequent abductions in the area when the alleged kidnappers struck in broad daylight.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Bighomes Real Estate distributes palliatives to Nigerians

Our source said: “While we were with a senior police officer that we were referred to, as the Commissioner of Police had not returned, the wife of one of us, Mr Ovie, called that herdsmen came in an attempt to attack Ovie’s house.

“A senior officer, Usman Dimka, immediately acted with full armoury and men straight to our neighbourhood, but before we could get there, the youths had chased them away. The bandits did not know that youths in the area have resolved to repel them.

“I must commend Usman Dimka, I do not know his position as he took some men to look at the bush on the side of our estate where the herdsmen usually come from and promised to take urgent action.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!