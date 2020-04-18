Youths burn police station, DPO’s residence over murder of kinsman in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe & Eric Ugbor

UMUAHIA- There was confusion Saturday at Ebem, headquarters of Ohafia council area of Abia State as youths of the community burnt a police station, residence of the DPO over the killing of their kinsman identified as Friday Arunsi by a policeman serving in the area.

The protesting youths also burnt the Police quarters, patrol vehicles and freed all detainees at the police station.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the policeman had smashed a car which was offloading goods at Eni Njoku road, Ebem Ohafia. An argument ensued and the policeman who was in the company of two of his colleagues pulled his gun and shot Arunsi, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The policemen fled the area as sympathizers took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was reportedly rejected.

Arunsi was later taken to the Federal Medical Center, FMC, Umuahia where he died as he was receiving medical attention.

As soon as news of his death filtered in, the youths went berserk, and marched to the police station, released all the detainees and burnt the station and patrol vehicles.

“There is no doubt that the policemen were drunk after drinking at a restaurant in the area. On their way coming back, the policeman smashed a car parked by the side of the road offloading goods. In the midst of a heated argument, the police corporal went to his car, pulled his gun and shot Arunsi.

Abia state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon, who confirmed the killing, warned citizens taking laws into their hands, stressing that the policeman and others involved in the incident would be charged to court for murder.

Vanguard gathered that peace has returned to the community as policemen and soldiers from 14 Brigade, Ohafia have taken over strategic positions in the area.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: