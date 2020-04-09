Youth Party appoints Oluwamayowa Idowu as Spokesperson

Kindly Share This Story:

The Youth Party has appointed Mr. Oluwamayowa Idowu as its Spokesperson and Public Relations Officer. Mr. Idowu is an alumnus of the University of Kent where he graduated with an LL.B degree.

Before his recent appointment as the spokesperson of the Youth Part, Mr. Idowu served as an Associate at Probitas Partners LLP as a member of the Firms Technology, Media and Telecommunications Practice servicing the creative industry.

He later founded Culture Custodian, a media platform designed to act as a curator and creator of content spanning across the worlds of music, popular culture, and politics, where he served as the Editor in Chief.

According to a statement issued by the party, “Mr. Idowu brings to his new role a solid experience in law and media both of which will strengthen the party’s communication efforts and general media strategy.

“Mr. Idowu is a patriotic Nigerian with a relentless commitment to the socio-political and economic development of the country.

He has been a trusted party man since the inception of the party and has excelled in both the legal and media industry. We are therefore confident in his ability to refine our message and persuasively communicate our policies, ideals, and positions to the Nigerian people.”

Mr. Idowu, who recently took several courses at the London School of Economics and Political Science is also expected to lead the recruitment drive of the Youth Party. His appointment is to take immediate effect, the party said.

vanguard

