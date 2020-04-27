Kindly Share This Story:

By Nkiruka Nnorom

A group of Nigerian youths have come together to launch a campaign tagged Mask4All in a bid to deliver one million free home-made face masks to the most vulnerable communities in Nigeria before the end of May 2020.

The group also targets to distribute a total of 50 million face masks in the next four months ending August 31, 2020.

In a statement released at the launch of the campaign in Lagos, Joshua Adeloye, Project Manager, explained that the project has started with 250 young tailors who have volunteered to deliver one thousand face masks each weekly and a total of one million face masks by the end of May, 2020.

“Through this volunteer process, the group will be able to produce and distribute good quality locally made double ply face masks at about 40 percent discount to the market price as a face mask directly sourced from the network of volunteer tailors will enable us produce and distribute the face masks at N250.00 per mask as against the market price of N400 and N500 per mask.

“To be able to meet our target of 50 million face masks by the end of August 2020, we will be engaging a total of 100,000 volunteer tailors, this means that we are on one side creating jobs while also preventing the spread of the coronavirus,” Adeloye said.

Adeloye also added that the team has reached out to some friends asking that they share the idea on their social media pages.

Lanre Oyegbola, Strategic Team Lead, who also spoke at the event, said: “We shall crowd-fund the payment for the masks to ensure they keep producing at marginal profit against the going market price of N400 and N500. We now have young tailors who have volunteered for this cause in 20 states and the FCT but our aim is to cover the entire country and make the face masks available for everybody.”

When asked how the group intends to distribute the face masks during the present lockdown in some states in Nigeria, Adeloye said: “We are also recruiting 50,000 young Nigerians, who will volunteer as Boots-On-Ground agents, these group of volunteers will help with the movement of the face masks from the producers (tailors) to donors or benefitting communities”.

He, therefore, appealed for support from well meaning Nigerians to support this cause by making a generous donation to the Mask4All account on the Quickraiz crowdfunding platform to support the project as they move to raise the first M250 million needed to deliver the first one million face masks.

