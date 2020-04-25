You are inspiring me to embrace marriage, Alex Ekubo tells Omoni Oboli

Kindly Share This Story:

…as she turns 42

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor and model, Alex Ekubo has poured his heart out to actress Omoni Oboli after he penned a heartwarming birthday message for the actress, who turned 42 on Wednesday.

In his message, the handsome actor eulogized the actress, revealing that she’s one of the people who are encouraging him to embrace marriage.

The actress has announced her birthday on her Instagram page. “Lord I thank you for your grace upon my life! I am so unworthy yet you chose to bless me. Thank you for another birthday! Chapter 42 and I’m more than determined to live life to the max! I can’t keep calm, it’s my birthday,” she wrote .

Immediately, actor, Alex Ekubo penned a sweet birthday message for the birthday girl. “Happy birthday to an amazing human being. @omonioboli you’re such a vibrant human being, one that radiates positivity. thanks for being a supportive friend, a friend that helps me earn money.

If your friend is in a position to help you, and has not helped you make money, or pointed you in the money direction, after this pandemic throw that friend away. I love everything about you, I love how you love your family. You are among the few people who are making marriage “hungry” me,” Ekubo wrote.

Vanguard

