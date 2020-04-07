World Health Day: Obaseki hails health workers’ role in curbing COVID-19 pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the roles played by health workers in the frontline fighting to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The governor gave the commendation in commemoration of the World Health Day, celebrated every April 7, to mark the founding of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to Obaseki, “As we mark the World Health Day, especially at a time the world is confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic, we commend the roles played by health workers in Edo State who are in the frontline in our response at curbing the spread of the virus.

“I salute the courage of the health workers working round-the-clock in providing quality treatment and care, leading community dialogue on precautionary measures and hygienic practices against the spread of the virus among members of the public.”

Obaseki said his administration will continue to prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of health workers in the state, noting, “We are training over 6,000 medical personnel drawn from the private, state and federal medical centres in the state on how to manage infectious diseases in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This is to ensure that health workers in our hospitals are well prepared for eventualities from the outbreak of COVID-19.”

“We are also ensuring that health workers are incentivized and provided with the basic tools to enable them do their job better in curbing the spread of COVID-19, as we have made provision for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other equipment to curb the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

According to the WHO, “Without nurses, there would be no response to COVID-19 pandemic. April 7, 2020, is the day to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives and remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy. Nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response.”

