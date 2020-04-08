World Health Day: ‘Nurses, midwives are game changers in healthcare sector’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency, ENS-PHCDA, Dr. George Ugwu, has described nurses and midwives as game changers in the nation’s healthcare delivery system.

Ugwu, particularly singled out their role at Primary Healthcare Centre, PHC, where he said they perform exceptionally well.

Ugwu, who said these while speaking on theme of this year’s World Health Day, “Support Nurses and Midwives,” explained that the theme was apt and in line with the giant strides of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led-administration in the state in revitalising many PHCs to make health care available to the rural communities.

According to him, well-trained and well-motivated nurses and mid-wives remain indispensable to a successful Primary Healthcare Centre , PHC.

The work of nurses and midwives, Ugwu explained, are at the centre of every progressive and successfully run PHC system or scheme anywhere in the world.

“They are the people who stay more with the sick and those in labour at the PHC centres day and night and actually contribute more by putting in more sacrifice for the success of most PHC healthcare activities.

“They are the pillars that ensure the reduction of incidents of maternal and child disease burden at all PHC centres and by extension, the rural communities anywhere.”

“So, I think we need them the more and need to support them with adequate training and motivation to enable them to do more and bring out the very best in them,” he said.

He, however, enjoined nurses and midwives to remain focus on staying in the rural areas, where their services are mostly and highly needed, in accordance with the ethics of their professions”

