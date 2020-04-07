World Health Day 2020: NAS tells FG to review Healthcare practitioners remuneration, welfare

Kindly Share This Story:

Says Nigeria is facing shortage nurses, midwives

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–AS the global community celebrates the World Health Day, the National Association of Seadogs, NAS has called on the federal government to review the salary and welfare packages to Healthcare practitioners in the country so as to bring it at par with international best practices standards.

NAS also known as Pyrates Confraternity said that Nigeria was at the moment facing a shortage of nurses and midwives and with a projected 333,494 registered nurses by 2030; the number was inadequate for the nation to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s). World Health Day is a day set aside globally by the World Health Organization for government’s and non-government health organizations to celebrate the contribution of doctors, nurses and other health workers in promoting healthier living habits and protecting well-being. READ ALSO: This year’s theme acknowledges the contribution of healthcare professionals, who have become frontline soldiers in this year of the pandemic; when the whole world is battling a health crisis, as we combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. A statement signed by the NAS Steerer, Dr Avuwa Joseph Oteri which was made available to Vanguard, said, “As the world acknowledges the input of nurses and midwives today, it is pertinent to draw the attention of governments to their plight and that of other frontline health workers.

“Apart from their limited numbers, they are exposed to sundry socioeconomic challenges, which include but are not limited to health hazards, emotional insecurity, family crises, mental health challenges, poor remunerations, inadequate insurance cover, amongst others.”

According to the statement, ” Today, 7th April 2020, the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pyrates Confraternity joins the rest of the world in celebrating the annual World Health Day.

“Nigeria is at the moment facing a shortage of nurses and midwives and with a projected 333,494 registered nurses by 2030;this number is inadequate for the nation to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

” Similarly, we urge the Federal Government of Nigeria to review theremuneration and welfare of healthcare practitioners in Nigeria and bring it at par with international best practices standards.”

The association commended the current efforts of the Federal Government to contain the spread of the Corona virus pandemic.

It said, ” The stay-at-home order is a step in the right direction but aggressive testing should be a complimentary activity to help pinpoint the exact nature of contagion and plan appropriate and adequate responses.

” The total lockdown order has adversely impacted economic activities, hence, livelihoods. Adequate palliative measures need to be emplaced to alleviate the harsh economic consequences of the lockdown. We commend state governments already doing this and enjoin the rest to do same.

“While we urge everyone to obey government’s stay-at-home order, we advocate strict adherence to the personal hygiene regimen prescribed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”

