Woman alleges NCDC,Kano govt neglected son-in-law to die of COVID-19

…..Our testing centre in Kano dysfunctional says NCDC

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A 70- year old woman, who identified herself as Sadma Ahmed, has accused the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC and the Kano State Government of neglecting her son-in-law to die of coronavirus.

Mrs Ahmed alleged that the late son-in-law, who showed symptoms similar to coronavirus could not be attended to even as she alerted appropriate authorities upon being informed by her daughter that her husband’s health condition.

The woman, in a recorded message released on social media, Saturday, cried out over the possible safety of her daughter and children, who she noted, are wife and children of the deceased.

But the NCDC explained that at the moment, its testing centre in Kano was dysfunctional, explaining that work was going on the centre with a view to improving its standard as well as safety of medical personnel deployed there.

The NCDC, while explaining through its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, that the laboratory in Kano had become dysfunctional, added that tests from Kano were being conducted in Abuja.

But the bereaved woman said her daughter who is now the widow to the deceased informed her last Monday that her son-in-law, whose name she could not disclose, became ill the fateful day with some symptoms which were related to that of COVID-19.

According to her, after the call from her daughter intimating her that her husband had high fever and typhoid, she told them to watch out because of the issue of COVID-19 but said when she called back Tuesday to find out the state of her son-in-law’s health, she was informed that his condition was improving only for her daughter to again, call to inform her on Wednesday that her husband was unable to speak besides having difficulty breathing.

Suspecting that it could be COVID-19, the distraught woman explained that she called the helpline of the NCDC in Kano for intervention even as the man was rushed to a hospital.

But she alleged that the NCDC which had promised to rush to the place to take over the case never did.

“When I called the NCDC in Abuja, they asked me where he is and I told them he has been taken to a private hospital called the International Hospital in Kano and they admitted him there and put him on oxygen, but after about one hour another doctor came and told them to take him to Mallam Aminu Kano hospital because he is not responding to the oxygen,” she said.

She said about an hour after her son-in-law was admitted, another doctor came and said he should be taken to Mallam Aminu Kano Hospital because he was not responding, adding: “And I know he’s not responding to that oxygen is just a way to drive them away from that hospital.

She said they promised to go there and that she kept calling every 30 minutes until the son-in-law died about two hours of being taken to the hospital.

“I am holding the NCDC in Kano and the Kano State Government responsible for the death of my son-in-law.

“And now, what is paining me most now and my heart is broken into pieces is what will happen to my daughter and her children, my grandchildren, when there is no NCDC in Kano?” She added.

The NCDC boss explained that “The reason for the delay seen in the release of updated Kano numbers is the temporary closure of the Testing Centre in Kano for disinfection.

“We have in the meantime been sending Kano samples to Abuja. “But the Kano laboratory should be reopened by tomorrow.”He assured.

Vanguard

