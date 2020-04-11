With ‘Blessings’, Mudi set to change his game for good

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising music star, Mudiaga Williams, otherwise known as Mudi, has been around the music industry and is currently making a name for himself.

The Delta State-born singer, who started his career in music in the church has promised to take his career to the next level with the release of his new single “Blessings”, which he describes as a song that would propel him to greatness.

Speaking with Showtime Bonus, Mudi said in spite of many people not believing in him he has determination and a number of good friends support his dream, adding he was ready to show the world how good he’s when it comes to music.

“ I just want to keep getting better at my musical craft and by being careful who I take advice from.”

Talking about how his music career started from the church, the young and dynamic Afropop star disclosed that he started as a church boy.

“Singing and rehearsing with the teenage choir then was the best experience for me. We rehearsed twice a week and that was like going to the studio to work for God. That’s where I found my sound and knew I could sing.”

Speaking further on how he intends to get to the top of his game, he says “I have formed a strong professional peer group as my sounding board. This will shape my understanding of the top revenue streams in the music business.”

