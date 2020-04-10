Wilfred Ndidi named Leicester City’s MVP of 2019/20 season

Kindly Share This Story:

British television sports channel Sky Sports has unveiled a list of the most valuable player for every Premier League club in the 2019-2020 season and Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi has been chosen as the MVP in the Leicester City squad.

The midfield general has appeared in 23 games in the English top-flight, scoring two goals and was in action for 1,892 minutes.

Of the six matches Ndidi missed through injury, Leicester managed to win only once – against Sheffield United on matchday three when they needed a 70th-minute goal from Harvey Barnes to secure all three points.

Explaining why Ndidi was selected, Sky Sports wrote: “Leicester lead the way for counterattacks this season, a hallmark of their game in recent years.

“The bedrock of their midfield and the key man in launching so many fast breaks is Wilfred Ndidi.

“The Nigerian is a master of the art of the turnover, regularly winning possession and springing attacks. His 4.4 tackles per 90 minutes is the highest in the Premier League this season and significantly higher than the next-best central midfielder, Oriol Romeu on 3.2.

“Ndidi’s value was further demonstrated by his recent injury absence – a five-game run that saw the previously high-flying Leicester take only two points from a possible 15.”

