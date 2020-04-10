Wilder won’t step aside for Joshua vs Fury fight

Kindly Share This Story:

Tyson Fury’s promoter Todd Duboef has said they’ve heard nothing from former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder about him wanting to step aside for the Fury vs. Anthony Joshua mega-bout to take place.

Accordingly, Fury will need to stick to his contract obligations in facing Wilde in a trilogy match in the fall, possibly.

Duboef is working on putting together the trilogy with Wilder’s management. They haven’t brought up Wilder stepping aside for the Joshua vs. Fury fight.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has hoped that Wilder would agree to a step aside deal that would permit Joshua to face the unbeaten WBC champ Fury at the end of the year.

Unfortunately for Joshua and Hearn, Wilder hasn’t contacted Top Rank to let them know that he would be agreeable to stepping aside.

Duboef admits that with the situation that’s happening right now in the world, it’s a wrong time to count on a fight between Joshua and Fury taking place. Ideally, Duboef thinks there would a chance of finding a way to make the Joshua-Fury fight happen in 2020, but with the sickness that is going on worldwide, he doesn’t see it as possible.

“That fight breaking up as a result of [Joshua vs. Fury] fight? I have not been privy to any conversations about that,” said Duboef to skysports.com. “I have not heard that they are willing to step aside. Nobody has communicated that.”

